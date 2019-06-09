Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Onyejeocha, Odebunmi step down for Gbajabiamila

On 10:08 pmIn News, Politicsby Comments

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA – AHEAD of the Tuesday election of principal officers into the House, two major contenders, Segun Odebunmi and Nkeiruika Onyejeocha on Sunday stepped down for Femi Gbajabiamila.
 From left, Speakership aspirant of the 8th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila and Ayo Omidiran, during the documentation of the House of Reps members, at the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday. Photo: Gbemiga Olamikan.

Director General of Gbajabiamila’s Campaign Organization, Hon Abdulmunin Jibrin announced this at an interactive session with lawmakers across party lines.

But Hon Onyejeocha one of the lawmakers that stepped down was not visibly present at the session but her name was announced.

Jibrin also announced the list of other contestants that had withdrawn from the race four weeks back… details soon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.