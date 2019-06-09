Breaking: Onyejeocha, Odebunmi step down for Gbajabiamila

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA – AHEAD of the Tuesday election of principal officers into the House, two major contenders, Segun Odebunmi and Nkeiruika Onyejeocha on Sunday stepped down for Femi Gbajabiamila.

Director General of Gbajabiamila’s Campaign Organization, Hon Abdulmunin Jibrin announced this at an interactive session with lawmakers across party lines.

But Hon Onyejeocha one of the lawmakers that stepped down was not visibly present at the session but her name was announced.

Jibrin also announced the list of other contestants that had withdrawn from the race four weeks back… details soon