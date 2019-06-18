Breaking: Okowa submits list of Commissioner nominees to DTHA

…Ukah, Ochonogor, Muoboghare made list

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, has submitted names of eight commissioner nominees to the Delta State House of Assembly for screening.

The eight nominees include; immediate past commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, immediate past Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor and one time Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Basil Ganagana.

Others are one time Commissioner for Basic and Secondary education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, immediate past commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye, immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Mr Chika Ossai and Mrs Florence Alanta.

Details coming soon: