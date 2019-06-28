Breaking News
Breaking: NBC withdraws operational suspension on DAAR Communications

…vows to recover N4bn license debt

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, on Friday withdrew the operational suspension earlier placed on DAAR Communications PLC, owners of African Independent Television, AIT and RayPower FM.
Announcing the decision, the Director General of the commission, Malam Isaq Modibbo Kawu, said the withdrawal of the suspension was in conformity with the agreement reached by both parties and the mediation team.

Details later…


