Breaking: Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to win Champions League title

A Mohamed Salah 2nd-minute penalty and Divock Origi’s strike in the 87th minute were enough to ensure that Liverpool beat Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League title.

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with Liverpool’s English midfielder Jordan Henderson after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

Details shortly…

 

