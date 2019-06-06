Breaking News
Breaking: Kogi assembly reelect Kolawole as speaker

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Kogi state House of Assembly, on Thursday, reelected Hon. Matthew Kolawole as the Speaker of the 7th assembly.

Kolawole, the immediate Speaker who represents Kabba/bunu state constituency was returned unopposed.

Kolawole’s reelection followed the inauguration of the 7th Assembly by the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Speaker was nominated by Bello Hassan from Ajaokuta constituency and seconded by Momoh Rabiu from Ankpa 11 constituency.

The Speakership tussles had been a fierce contest between the Speaker and Hon. Jimoh Omiata from Yagba East state constituency but it was surprising that no other nomination was made for the Speakership position.

Details of other Principal officer later.

 


