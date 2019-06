The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Tuesday, said airlift of intending pilgrims for hajj 2019 will commence on July 10, 2019, starting with pilgrims from Katsina state.

Chairman of NAHCON, Mr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammed, disclosed this during stakeholders meeting held at the auditoruum hall of the National Mosque in Abuja.

….Details later