Breaking: Governors in marathon meeting

By Henry Umoru

Security, NFIU guidelines on Local Government Funds top Agenda

ABUJA- THIRTY- Six State governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF on Wednesday night engaged in a marathon meeting to brainstorm on some very salient and germane issues.

The meeting which started at past 8pm at its Secretariat, Lake Chad, Maitama, Abuja, has many items on the agenda for discourse, with security of the country on top of the agenda.

According to the agenda, Feedback on Governors’ Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Security Review of National Economic Council, Meeting Agenda.

Also on the agenda is Update on Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Guidelines on Local Government Funds.

It would be recalled that NFIU had issued a guideline which prevents state governments from making withdrawals from local governments’ funds.

The new guideline mandates financial institutions to distribute funds accruable to local governments among the local government councils of that state and not for the other purposes, just as new financial guidelines limit cash transactions in the accounts of local governments to a daily maximum of N500, 000.

The statement had read that, ” with effect from June 1, any bank that allows any transaction from any local government account without monies first reaching a particular local government account will be sanctioned 100 per cent, locally and internationally.

“In addition, a provision is also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government account for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000 per day.”

Besides the opening prayers, Consideration and Adoption of the Minutes of the Last NGF Meeting, is Chairman’s Brief that include defining New Chairman’s Agenda, one Day Workshop on World Bank’s Engagement with States.

Other issues are one -Day IGR Retreat for Governors and Chairmen of State Boards of Internal Revenue as well as Governors Meeting with Leadership of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Update on PHCOUR and other health related matters.

According to the agenda, there is the Director General’s brief and that is Asishana Okauru, just as there will be Presentation by Stakeholdersas well as presentation book of State on Sub-national Investment Promotion Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Execunve Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

This will be followed by Any other Business, AOB and a Communique is expected at the end of the meeting.

At at 9.36pm,Press time, the meeting was still on going.

Present at the meeting are governors of Kano, Borno, Lagos, Kaduna, Sokoto,Ekiti,Kogi, Ogun, Plateau, Ondo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Gombe, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Niger and Oyo.

Others are deputy governors of Enugu, Zamfara, Cross River, Imo and Katsina.