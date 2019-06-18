BREAKING: Former UEFA president, Platini, questioned in Qatar World Cup probe

Michel Platini, the former head of European football association UEFA, was detained and questioned by French police on Tuesday over the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, a French judicial source confirmed to Reuters.

The detention and questioning of the former French soccer star was first reported by French investigative website Mediapart and Le Monde newspaper.

Prosecutors are investigation suspected corruption and bribery in the process of awarding the 2022 World Cup to Gulf emirate of Qatar, Reuters reported.

