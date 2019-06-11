Breaking: Femi Gbajabiamila is new House Representatives Speaker

Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected by members House of Representatives as the new Speaker of the House with majority of votes of about 283.
Gbajabiamila had 283 votes while Umar Bago got 76 votes.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected by members House of Representatives as the new Speaker of the House with majority of votes of about 283.
Gbajabiamila had 283 votes while Umar Bago got 76 votes.