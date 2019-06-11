Breaking News
Breaking: Femi Gbajabiamila is new House Representatives Speaker

Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected by members House of Representatives as the new Speaker of the House with majority of votes of about 283.

Gbajabiamila had 283 votes while Umar Bago got 76 votes.
