Breaking: Enyimba International win 2018/2019 NPFL title

Enyimba International FC beat Akwa United 3-0 to end the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches and claim the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League title.(NAN)
