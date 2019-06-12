Breaking News
Breaking: Enyimba International win 2018/2019 NPFL title

Enyimba International FC beat Akwa United 3-0 to end the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches and claim the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League title.(NAN)

