Breaking: CCT rejects charge against Nwaoboshi, returns case-file to Justice Ministry

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—-The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, has declined to entertain the false declaration of asset charge the Federal Government preferred against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who is representing Delta North.

In a statement it made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the CCT, said it returned the case-file back to the Federal Ministry of Justice over failure by FG to comply with Paragraph 3 (2) (i) (iii) and (iv) of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Practice Direction 2017.

According to the tribunal, FG, failed to include names and particulars of witnesses it intends to call against the defendant.

In a letter it entitled, “Re: CCT /ABJ/02/19 FRN V Senator Peter Nwaoboshi”, which was dated June 20, the tribunal, said it equally observed other defections that would not allow it to proceed with the trial.

The letter further read: “Please recall that you filed an application to commence trial in the above named suit on the 17th of June, 2019.

“I am however directed by the Hon. Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal to return the application filed due to the following:-

“Non-compliance with paragraph 3 (2) (i) (iii) and (iv) of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Practice Direction 2017 in that:-

“(I) No name of witness(s) is listed on the application; the CCB staff so stated without given a name and address is vague.

“ii. Since accounts are involved, a Sterling Bank Official ought to be listed as witness with attached statement of witness(s).

“These are some of the defects along with others not mention”.

It will be recalled that FG had through the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, entered three-count charge against Senator Nwaoboshi.

The lawmaker who was re-elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was accused of declaring false assets in the Form CCB1 he filled and submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

FG, in the charge that was signed by a Principal State Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Labaran Magaji, alleged that Nwaoboshi failed to declare three bank accounts that he maintained with Sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd since 2015.

His action was to be contrary to section 15(1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act and punishable under section 23(2) of the same Act.

The charge followed a recommendation that was forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution by the Chief Okoi Obono-Obla led Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property

In the case summary that was attached to the charge, FG, told the tribunal that the defendant, “a serving senator, was investigated and found to have falsely declared his assets in his assets declaration Form CCB1 No. SEN001098”.

“The prosecution in this case shall rely on the exhibits and testimonies of witnesses to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt”, it added.

Meanwhile, the three-count charge read: “That you, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, adult, male, Nigerian citizen and a serving Senator representing Delta North constituency within the jurisdiction of this Tribunal did make false declaration in your asset declaration Form CCB 1 No: SEN001098 in that you refused to declare Account No: 0008600331 maintained by you with Sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd which is in operation since about 2015 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23 (2) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004.

“That you, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, adult, male, Nigerian Citizen and a serving Senator representing Delta North Constituency within the jurisdiction of this Tribunal did make false declaration in your asset declaration Form CCB 1 No: SEN001098 in that you refused to declare Account No: 0006493689 maintained by you with sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd which is in operation since about 2015 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23 (2) (c) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004.

“That you, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi adult, male, Nigerian citizen and a sewing Senator representing Delta North constituency within the jurisdiction of this Tribunal did make false declaration in your asset declaration Form CCB 1 No: SEN001098 in that you refused to declare Account No: 000997287 maintained by you with Sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd which is in operation since about 2015 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23 (2) (c) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004.”