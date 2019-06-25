Breaking: Buhari replaces Kachikwu on NNPC Governing Board

..appoints Thomas John, Acting Chairman

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, Tuesday, appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Thomas John, as Acting Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Governing Board.

John is to replace Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who was the former Alternate Chairman of the Board.

In a terse statement signed by the outgoing Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the appointment of John, who before this appointment was a member of the Governing Board, takes effect immediately.

Baru said, “He will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.”