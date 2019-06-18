Breaking: Buhari, APC Governors celebrate NASS leadership victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu said that the meeting was to congratulate the President on the party’s victory at the National Assembly election of presiding officers

Bagudu, who is the governor of Kebbi state also said that members used the gathering to thank the president for his various interventions to the states, especially the Paris Club refunds, the budget support fund which is in form of loan and the refund for money expended by states on federal roads.

The governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, whose colleagues led by Fayemi sang birthday song for him on his 44th birthday.

Others were Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa State, of Borno State, Niger State, Abubakar Bello, Mannir Yakubu Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balaraba Deputy governor of Kaduna.

Details later