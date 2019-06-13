Brazil’s Marta converted a 27th-minute penalty to become the first woman to score at five FIFA World Cup.

Born Marta Vieira da Silva, her first taste of the competition was at the finals that held in the United States of America in 2003.

The 33 years old attacker having 15 goals, also holds the record of being the woman with most goals at FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, ahead of Birgit Prinz and Abby Wambach, both with 14 goals.

She has won the FIFA World Player of the Year six times, five of them being consecutive, from 2006 and 2010.

VANGUARD