BREAKING: Ayokunle re-elected CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Revd. Samson Ayokunle has been re-elected the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Ayokunle, who is of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, defeated his only challenger, Revd. Dr Caleb Ahima, with 55 votes against 44 votes.

However, Revd. Ahima, the leader of TEKAN/ECWA Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, automatically becomes the Vice President of the umbrella Christian body in accordance with CAN’s constitution.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, was the returning officer for the keenly contested poll.

Vanguard recalls that Ayokunle was first elected CAN President for an initial tenure of three years in June 2016.

His victory on Tuesday gives him a renewed mandate lasting till 2022.

