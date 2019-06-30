BREAKING: Armed security agents surround COZA

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the ongoing protest by concerned Nigerians on the allegations of rape of Busola Dakolo by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, heavily armed security operatives have surrounded the church premises in at attempt to scare protesters away.

According to an eye witness, the security operatives comprise of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The rape allegations by Mrs Dakolo have been backed by several others who claimed to be victims.

Pastor Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation, stating that he had “never raped anybody even as an unbeliever.”

Security people attached to Coza are cocking guns at protesters. This is a travesty pic.twitter.com/gPPMhpZoad — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 30, 2019

Vanguard