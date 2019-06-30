Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Armed security agents surround COZA

On 10:13 amIn Newsby Comments

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the ongoing protest by concerned Nigerians on the allegations of rape of Busola Dakolo by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, heavily armed security operatives have surrounded the church premises in at attempt to scare protesters away.

COZA, rape

According to an eye witness, the security operatives comprise of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The rape allegations by Mrs Dakolo have been backed by several others who claimed to be victims.

Pastor Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation, stating that he had “never raped anybody even as an unbeliever.”

Vanguard

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.