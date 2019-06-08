Breaking News
Breaking: 60 APC, 1 YPP Senators back Lawan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: No fewer than 61 Senators-elect have expressed support for Sen. Ahmed Lawan in his quest to become the President of the incoming Senate.
At a news briefing, Saturday in Abuja, Secretary of the Lawan Campaign Organization, Sen. Barau Jibrin, said out of 62 Senators-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, 60 have signed on to the “Lawan Project.” He also said that a senator-elect of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, Ifeanyi UBA has also declared support.

Speaking at the event, Sen. Lawam assured his supporters that, of the 44 Senators-elect of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, no fewer than 35 or 38 have also declared their support for him.

 


