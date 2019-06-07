Bony brace helps Ivory Coast win Cup of Nations warm-up

Club-less striker Wilfried Bony scored twice for the Ivory Coast in a 3-1 victory over the Comoros on Friday in a warm-up match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Bony, who was released by Swansea City last month, netted in each half before being substituted midway through the second half of the game played near Paris.

The 30-year-old was part of the Ivorian side that defeated Ghana on penalties to win the 2015 Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea after a goalless final.

Ivory Coast, fellow former champions Morocco and South Africa and Namibia are in Group D for the 2019 tournament, which kicks off on June 21 in Cairo.

It is considered the toughest of the six groups with only two of the four countries guaranteed places in the knockout second round.

Meanwhile, Tunisia, whose lone Cup of Nations title came when they hosted the tournament 15 years ago, beat Iraq 2-0 in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis.

Both goals came from French Ligue 1 players with Wahbi Khazri scoring after four minutes and Bassem Srarfi just before the half-hour mark.

In another warm-up match near Paris, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama converted a second-half penalty to earn Kenya a 1-0 victory over Madagascar.