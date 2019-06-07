Bomb explosion kills 3 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A bomb explosion, yesterday, killed three persons in Eziorsu community, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

When Vanguard called Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, he confirmed the development.

The Police image maker also gave the names of the victims as Elvis Ukado, Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

He briefly narrated that “it was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump. It was when one of the victims was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it that the bomb exploded, killing three of them at the scene, as at the time of the incident.”

Orlando also confirmed that, at press time, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police wishes to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be unexploded ordnance or explosive, UXO, for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction.”

An eyewitness from the community, who also confirmed the development said the explosion affected people around the scene due to the violent wave of the bomb.

The eyewitness said: “Nobody expected something like this to happen. We heard a loud sound. It blocked my ear. Some of us who were running were falling over each other.

“I was holding my first son while running. The most painful part of this story was that you could see pieces of human parts scattered all over the place. It was shocking and all of were scared.”