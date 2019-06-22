Bollywood channel ‘StarLife’ debuts on StarTimes

Ayo Onikoyi

StarTimes have announced the addition of popular Bollywood Channel, StarLife to its list of channels specially for the entertainment of its subscribers who enjoy Bollywood content.

Addressing a press conference recently, the Brand & Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede said StarLife will showcase only the best family dramas, blockbuster movies, series, celebrity dance shows and more on Channel 500/550.

Also speaking, the Content Marketing Manager, Bose Adewara noted that all the programmes on StarLife are relatable to practical life in Nigeria and are in English Language, as such making it easy for Nigerian audience to follow.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users through DTT, DTH and online streaming platforms with 480 authorized channels.