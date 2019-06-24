Bolaji Ogunnwo’s exhibition opens in Abuja

By Chinasa Afigbo

THE International Institute for Creative Development, IICD, organizes a solo exhibition by eminent artist, Bolaji Ogunwo, titled ‘More Than Meets The Eye.”

The theme of the exhibition centers around global challenges of migration facing Nigeria. And the venue is the IICD Center, Abuja, while the date is from 20th June, 2019 to July 10.

Bolaji Ogunwo was born on 20th November 1978. His fondness for creativity began at a tender age. The love for art led him to study Fine and Applied Art (majoring in Painting) at the University of Benin. He graduated in the year 2000. He later obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos in 2006 as one of the pioneering candidates.

With a resilient studio practice spanning two decades, Bolaji has participated in over 50 local and international art shows and 3 solo exhibitions including an international solo show in Manchester, UK. His works can be found in notable places around the globe. A painter per excellence, Bolaji is currently a Ph.D. research scholar at Delta State University Abraka, and a lecturer in the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, Akoka, Nigeria. He is also a Senior Pastor at Redeem Christian Church of God. He lives in Lagos with his wife and sons.

The incentive behind Ogunwo’s solo exhibition is the global challenge of migration; the unimaginable plight of immigrants from Nigeria wishing to find ‘greener’ pastures overseas.

According to Ogunwo, “the upsurge of emigration in recent times has become worrisome for me as a creative luminary. Like never before, certain embassies are bombarded daily by Nigerians in a bid to obtain visas, not for vacation but obviously for permanent relocation due to the lingering challenges ranging from corruption and banditry to incessant killings that permeate the nation.

“Nothing seems to be working! Nevertheless, there is more than meets the eye. There are hidden treasures underneath that are yet to manifest. All we need to succeed as a nation are not without, but within.”

He says the nation’s treasure may not seem visible but if we dig deeper and stay positive, sooner than expected, our desires shall come to fruition. “It is only a matter of time. Places don’t make people, people make places. Only a few people dare to go places, even if the odds are not in their favor. The worst is here but the best is yet to come, hence, I go nowhere but here,” he concludes.

Definitely, the IICD Center is honored to share this immerse depth, expressive and high impressionist works of Bolaji Ogunwo. “It is not very often that we present recent works of an artist in this manner,” IICD highlights, “but this curated collection of Ogunwo’s recent works titled, ‘More Than Meets The Eye’, is outstanding. In this exhibition. He shares his position on emigration and the economic challenges facing our dear country, Nigeria. Just like every great artist that ever lived, Ogunwo is first a messenger and then, he is a patriot and strong believer in Nigeria’s future.”

The Chief Curator, IICD Center, Abuja, Nduwhite Ndubuisi, says “Bolaji is corroborating one of the ideologies of the IICD Center, captured by Kandinsky Wassily, who expressed that, ‘The artist must have something to say, for mastery over form is not his goal but rather the adapting of form to its inner meaning’.”