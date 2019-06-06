Boko Haram: Zulum increases civilian JTF monthly allowance

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday announced an increase in the monthly allowances of members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, in the state from N15,000 to N20,000.

He said the increase became necessary in view of the role the CJTF and local hunters were doing in complementing the security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents and criminality in the state and the northeast in general.

The CJTF was introduced by the former governor Kashim Shettima that has been of tremendous assistance in the fight against terrorism in the state.

Addressing members of the civilian JTF, vigilante and hunters at the Multipurpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri, the governor expressed gratitude to them for their role in fighting the insurgency.

According to him, “As a responsible government, your efforts towards restoring peace to our dear state cannot be overemphasized. From now henceforth, government has approved the immediate increase of your monthly allowances from N15,000 to N20,000 beginning from this month of June 2019. I direct everyone of you to please open an individual account to effect payment as soon as possible. I want to also urge you to redouble your effort in the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal activities in our dear state and the northeast in general. My advice for you is to shun injustice and distant yourself from drug abuse as Government is doing everything possible to better your lives.”.

He informed that he had provided additional operational vehicles to the CJTF to effectively cover and monitor activities around Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps and ajilari areas which had witnessed deadly attacks by insurgents in the last one week, adding that an office accommodation would also be given to them for effective operations.

Zulum also met with the police, Department of State Service, DSS, Military Commanders, where cooperation with these local volunteers was stressed to end lingering Boko Haram crisis.