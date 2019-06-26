BoI, BtoB Events, set for Beauty West Africa 2019

By Juliet Ebirim

The annual Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 20th – 22nd November 2019 in Lagos. The event is organised by BtoB Events which is headed by MD Jamie Hill, a former Divisional Director for Africa of an FTSE 100 organization within the global exhibition industry. Having overseen exhibitions across four continents, plus a portfolio of eight exhibitions across Africa. Mr. Hill has been committed to presenting the opportunity of Nigeria’s Market and the huge potential that exists to partner with local companies.

Last year, the events outfit made a big impact on Nigeria’s Beauty Sector via its international exhibition platform – Beauty West Africa; which mobilized over 100 companies into Nigeria from across the World. This was via representations through the Export Promotion Agencies of the following Countries; Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia and many more, with the objective of ‘fostering trade links with Nigeria’.

Speaking about the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s business sphere, Jamie Hill shared the huge success of the collaboration with the Bank of Industry Nigeria during the 2018 edition. Mr. Hill also mentioned the very crucial support of Darling Nigeria, a division of the Godrej Company, who are top manufacturers of various beauty products.

Elaborating on the expansion of Beauty West Africa for 2019, Hill said, “Beauty West Africa 2019 will be even bigger and better than last year. We are really looking forward to the numerous possibilities that this will bring to Nigeria and contribute towards the growth of the African beauty market.”

Compass CEO, and Conference partner; Tokunbo Chiedu while speaking on her firm’s objective of going into the partnership said, “Our job is to promote the brand Nigeria. As a company in the international trade, investment, and export promotion space; our work provides a gateway into the Nigerian market. We are partnering with BtoB Events with the aim of developing the sector and working with key stakeholders within the domestic market. We also aim to foster links between Nigerian and international brands on the Beauty West Africa Exhibition platform.”