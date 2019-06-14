Bloody clash leaves 64 Boko Haram insurgents, 10 soldiers, 8 civilians dead

As Lt-Col dies in another attack

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—After seven hours of gunfire, Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, yesterday killed no fewer than 64 Boko Haram terrorists, losing 10 soldiers and eight civilians.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian Army lieutenant colonel was, Wednesday, killed by Boko Haram insurgents who attacked a military formation in Borno State.

Besides the insurgents killed by MNJTF, three boats conveying the terrorists were also destroyed in the bloody clash that took place on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Chief Information Officer of MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who confirmed the clash, said in a statement, entitled “Section of International and Local Media Aiding Boko Haram Narrative,’ said: “The attention of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, has been drawn to an emerging pattern of international/local media coverage of the crisis in the Lake Chad area, which suggests sympathy and support for Boko Haram activities, at the expense of efforts being made by a coalition of the Armed Forces of countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This pattern of coverage has been observed over a period, but the recent report of the clash between Sector 1 of the MNJTF and Boko Haram terrorists in Darak in Northern Cameroon, which portrayed Boko Haram as being dominant, has called for serious concern.

“In this instance, the casualty figures quoted by the AFP and slant given by its local collaborator, an online media, is very unfortunate.

“For the record, two days ago, about 300 heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded Darak. However, they were met with stiff MNJTF resistance resulting in a bloody gun battle, which lasted for several hours.

“At the end of the fire fight, the following statistics were recorded: 10 MNJTF personnel killed in action, eight MNJTF wounded and evacuated for medical attention; eight civilians killed and one wounded.

“64 Boko Haram terrorists killed, eight captured, several wounded, three Boko Haram boats destroyed and several arms and ammunition confiscated.

“This bold and ruthless response by MNJTF is in keeping with the resolve of the force to make the Lake Chad area unsafe for terrorists of whatever persuasion.

“The MNJTF understands that the news business thrives on timeliness. However, it is always desirable to ensure that facts and accuracy are not lost in the quest for urgency in order not to give the impression that evil is favoured over good.’

Lt-Col dies in another Boko Haram attack

It was learned that the 158 Task Force Battalion in Mobba Local Government Area came under attack by the rampaging terrorists as the country was celebrating its new Democracy Day on June.

Several casualties, including human and equipment, were reportedly inflicted on the military during the fire fight.

A lieutenant colonel, who has been leading the battalion as its commanding officer was pronounced killed.

The Army Headquarters in Abuja was said to have been alerted to the development, and an emergency team of rescuer had been deployed to manage the aftermath.