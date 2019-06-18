BIPC seeks partnership with NIPC to revive semi-moribund industries in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Group Managing Director, Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, Alfred Adem has sought collaboration with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, NIPC, to revive semi-moribund industries in the state.

Adem, made the call yesterday, when he hosted the new NIPC Zonal Coordinator for North Central Region, Emmanuel Longza and the State Coordinator, Beatrice Peter in Makurdi.

In a statement by the Media Officer of BIPC, Peter Asema, Adem who appealed to the council to use its network to seek local and foreign partnership for some of the semi-moribund industries to boost economic growth and opportunities in the state, pledged BIPC’s commitment to meeting all registration requirement with the council.

According to him, “We are in dire need of that collaboration because it will avail us the platform to access foreign and local partnership that would jump-start semi-moribund industries in Benue.”

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator of NIPC encouraged the BIPC to register with the council to enable it achieve visibility on the council’s website, as well as the Book of the State which would enable the company gain recognition in the five star category of its rating.

“When the company is registered the investment opportunities in the state would be recorded for easy assessment and possible investment by investors both in the country and other parts of the world,” Longza stated.

The Zonal Coordinator also assured that the council was already working out modalities to train Benue entrepreneurs and also provide them opportunities to expand their businesses as part of efforts to revive the economy of the state.