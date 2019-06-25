Billionaire stranded in Ore-Benin Expressway traffic gets helicopter to lift him off

A video has gone viral on social media of a Nigerian billionaire who was stuck in a traffic gridlock on Lagos-Benin Expressway for several hours on Sunday, and called an helicopter to pick him.

The unnamed billionaire was subsequently airlifted out of a soul-cringing stressful environment owing to a bumper-to-bumper traffic snarl that lasted for more than two hours on the busy expressway.

To everyone’s consternation, the helicopter landed right on the expressway, picked him up and flew away.

Reacting to the billionaire’s action, Deyemi Okanlawon, who recently fulfilled his honeymoon promise of taking his wife to Paris, France, prayed that God should make him capable of giving his wife such a treatment.

He, however, called the action of the helicopter landing in the middle of the expressway an act of lawlessness.