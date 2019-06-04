Big Brother star, Alex leads the way forward for children

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria star, Alexandra Asogwa a.k.an Alex Unusual has said that children should be taught all the etiquettes needed for their growth early enough. The media personality said this recently in Lagos, at an event organized in conjunction with The English Manner Nigeria (a franchise of The English Manner, UK) on Children’s Etiquette Training.

The children’s etiquette training which entailed lessons and practices of deportment, public speaking, dining etiquette, and leadership skills was specifically designed for child grooming and comportment, tailored for kids between the ages of 5 and 13.

Speaking at the event, Alex said; “Research has shown that 85% of the time what we need to succeed in this life is emotional intelligence. In as much as IQ (Intelligent Quotient) is very important, we need to learn to be emotionally intelligent and have soft skills that can help us, especially the children, to survive in today’s world. If we are able to get kids to learn these skills at their early stage, they’d grow with it and there is no doubt they’d be successful in life.”

“I learnt a lot of new things including the rules of dining. I think it has helped me develop other skills and I can teach anyone who wants to learn” one of the young trainees said. The 23-year-old reality show star and fast-rising entertainment brand has over time expressed her love for children by engaging in an interactive session with children at the Akada Children’s Book Festival organized by Clever Clogs Books at the British Council in April, where she also led an anti-bullying campaign against children.