Beware of sycophants, Bishop admonishes Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Bishop of Lagos West, Rev. James Odedeji, has cautioned Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to beware of sycophants who might likely derail his vision through bad advice.

Odedeji, however, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, monarchs and others, against mounting pressure on Sanwo-Olu to dance to their demands.

The cleric gave the admonition, yesterday, at the “Inauguration Thanksgiving,” held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, which was also attended by the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Odedeji, in his sermon titled: “Righteousness in governance,” said that pocketing the governor, who has expressed his desire to take Lagos to greater height could spell doom for the state.

Speaking a Yoruba proverb, he said, “If you give someone a ram, you allow him to have control over the animal and not still hold on to its guard.”

While noting that no one can assume the office without God commands, the cleric stated that the people have so many expectations from Sanwo-Olu, saying, “he must not fail.”

“To all Lagosians, party leaders, elders, friends; let us remember the governor and his deputy because if the governor succeeds, we have all succeeded. But if otherwise, we will all be held responsible.

“Do not misinform him because he is intelligent and has a competent deputy, who has a PhD and his wife too is a medical doctor. He has all it takes to make Lagos better and put a smile on the people’s face. So leave him to govern.”

Warning Sanwo-Olu to beware of sycophants, Odedeji said, “Ensure that you surround yourself with good people. If you do so, your work will be made easier.

“There is no bad advice but there are bad decisions. The people will give you a lot of suggestions; so do not reject advice. But when you are alone, reflect on all the suggestions and consider the people in your decision.