Best Lagos teacher to get car gift — NAPPS

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Lagos Chapter, on Monday, said that the best teacher that would emerge at the 2019 NAPPS Day would go home with a car.

Mr Wasiu Adumadeyin, the President of the association, said this is an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the union’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Lagos.

Adumadeyin said that the 2019 NAPPS Day would hold in October to commemorate the anniversary of the association and celebrate the teachers.

“It is our plan to give the overall best teacher a car gift on NAPPS Day and also entertain and celebrate all the teachers.

“We want the teachers to experience job satisfaction and an atmosphere of relaxation outside the classroom,” he said.

Adumadeyin also revealed that the association’s annual three-day retreat had been slated to hold in July, in Badagry.

According to him, two committees — NAPPS Day Committee and the Retreat Committee — comprising 20 men each, have been inaugurated at the CWC meeting.

“It is our usual tradition to have a retreat yearly at the end of every session, to create opportunities and refresh ourselves on the latest happenings in the education industry that would improve quality of teaching and learning,” he said.

[READ ALSO]

Mr Tunde Bejide, Chairman, NAPPS Day committee, said the committee members were determined to put in their best to realise a befitting anniversary for the association.

Bejide, also the Vice-President of the association, said that the committee intended to solicit for funds and sponsorship from multinational companies, existing partnering banks, publishers, members, among others.

He said about N1.2 million was estimated to buy the car gift proposed for the best teacher.

“Even though we cannot buy a brand new car, we will buy a very good fairly used car in good condition and with full air condition for the best teacher as a reward for hard work,” he said.

According to him, the overall best teacher will emerge on the NAPPS Day following a raffle draw to choose from the best teachers in all the chapters within the state, while other winners will win gifts such as deep freezers and fans.

Mr Olusegun Kasumu, Chairman, NAPPS Retreat Committee, told NAN that the event would feature many eminent speakers and a visit to recreation and historical centres in Badagry for relaxation.

“This we will ensure so that the participants will have a lasting memory of the retreat after the event,” he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD