Best Honey Cream enters beverage market

Nigerbev Limited, makers of Best alcoholic beverage, has unveiled a new premium drink, Best Honey Cream.

“Best alcohol premium beverage aims to satisfy the taste buds of our esteemed customers and consistent with our pledge to provide Best products and exciting choices at all times, we have recently introduced a new variant called Best Honey cream made from soothing and comforting honey flavour which can be served chilled or with ice,” a statement from the organisation said.

The product is now available in trade channels (open markets, supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, bars and restaurants).

