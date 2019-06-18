Breaking News
Translate

Best Honey Cream enters beverage market

On 5:45 pmIn Businessby Comments

Nigerbev Limited, makers of Best alcoholic beverage, has unveiled a new premium drink, Best Honey Cream.

“Best alcohol premium beverage aims to satisfy the taste buds of our esteemed customers and consistent with our pledge to provide Best products and exciting choices at all times, we have recently introduced a new variant called Best Honey cream made from soothing and comforting honey flavour which can be served chilled or with ice,” a statement from the organisation said.

ALSO READ: How you can safely ignore sell-by dates on foods

The product is now available in trade channels (open markets, supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, bars and restaurants).

Vanguard


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.