Benue at boiling point over FG’s construction of Fulani settlements

The indignation that greeted the recent building of signposts in Benue communities indicating the commencement of work on the federal government’s proposed Fulani herdsmen settlements known as “Ruga” in Ukum, Otukpo and Tarka local government area of the state clearly sent a message to the proponents of the idea that Benue could go up in flames if they fail to tread careful.

When pictures of the signposts mounted at Otobi in Otukpo local government by the contractor handling the project under the direct supervision of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture started trending on social media the development swiftly aroused fierce anger across the state.

The people relentlessly let out streams of invective in condemnation of the move. Both old and young especially supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government of alleged clandestine support for members of Miyetti Allah to subtly occupy Benue land.

Many were of the view that a state where the wounds of mindless herdsmen killings were still fresh in the minds of the people and the relics of the months of brutal incursions in the rural communities that claimed lives and left many displaced still dot the landscape ought to have been excused from the policy.

First to react was the State government which rejected the plan in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor Mr. Terver Akase insisting that Benue only has land for the establishment of ranches.

The state government maintained that the federal government plan was not tenable since it would be at variance with the provisions of the state’s grazing law.

The government also cautioned that the imposition of the settlement pattern on states through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture without considering the feelings of the people and provisions of the Land Use Act was a direct affront on the Constitution.

The statement read “few weeks ago, the Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture with his team in Benue State informed officials of the State Ministry of Agriculture that he had received directives from the Ministry’s headquarters Abuja to establish Ruga which means ‘Fulani settlement’ in parts of the State.

“The Director stated that the local government areas selected for the settlements were Otukpo, Tarka and Ukum but the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Agriculture drew the attention of the Director and his team to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 being implemented in the state.

“When they were also reminded about the Land Use Act which confers on the Governor the powers to administer lands in all parts of the State, the officials left with a promise to relay the message to their headquarters. They surprisingly returned a few days later with contractors to commence work on the Ruga settlements.

“We find the approach of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture not only as a gross violation of the Ranching law but also as an insult to the sensibilities of the entire people of Benue State.”

The government recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom had at various fora canvassed the resort to ranching as panacea to the ceaseless herders/farmers conflicts in parts of the country and wondered by the federal government would not embrace that global best practice in animal husbandry.

“It could also be recalled that the National Economic Council, NEC, had also unanimously adopted ranching as the best method of livestock breeding for the country. It is therefore shocking to see the Federal Government turning round to establish Fulani herdsmen settlements in some states including Benue, contrary to the position of NEC.

“We however wish to reiterate that Benue State has no land for grazing reserves, grazing routes, cattle colonies or ruga settlements. The State only has land for the establishment of ranches,” the statement added.

As tempers began to rise across the state over the matter various youth groups also took to the streets in Makurdi and Otukpo to demand an end to the plan.

The protesting youths some of who bore placards with inscriptions like, ‘FG respect our grazing law, we say no to Ruga’, ‘No land for Ruga in Benue’, ‘FG respect Nigeria law on land use’, among others marched through the streets chanting war songs.

The leaders of ethnic communities in the state under the aegis of Mdzough U Tiv, MUT, Ochetoha K’ Idoma OKI, and Omi Ny’ Igede, ONI, were also not left out in the protest vowing to resist the plan.

In a statement signed by Chief Edward Ujege, President General of MUT, Amali Amali of OKI and Ben Okpa of ONI, they decried the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the heightened tension in the state after the herdsmen killings and the pitiable plight of the over 500,000 victims of the attack most of who still reside in IDPs camps across the state.

While expressing resentment and shock over the action of the federal government the leaders recalled that “in the past, the Federal government had directed that non existent cattle routes, grazing reserves and cattle colonies be established in Benue State thereby depriving indigene of their farmlands.

“The award of contract by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the establishment of Ruga settlement boils down to one and the same as the urge by Miyetti Allah to claim the Benue valley as the original settlers and owners.

“But Benue state with one voice is stating that we have an established law that prohibit open grazing but providing for the establishment of ranches, so Ruga settlements can not hold.

“Benue will resist the construction of Ruga settlements even if it means the extermination of our race.

“Since the coming of this administration the federal government has not undertaken any major project in Benue state apart from trying to grab our land for construction of Ruga settlements which may be a proposal of the Miyetti Allah.

“Let it be known that the common man in Benue state will use all constitutional means to resist the illegal occupation of our land. We are calling on all Benue state indigenes at home and in diaspora to rise up to the occasion.

“At the same time we are inviting the international community, well-meaning friends, all socio-cultural associations like Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Middle Belt Forum, the South South Forum, the United Nations and all who value human lives to come to our assistance.”