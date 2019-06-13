Benjamin Sharta applauds Omo-Agege’s emergence as Deputy Senate President

The All Progressives Congress candidate for Delta State House of Assembly, Udu Constituency, in the just-concluded general election, Hon Benjamin Elohor Sharta has congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his emergence as the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sharta commended the leadership qualities of Senator Omo-Agege and his acceptance across party men and women senators which ensured his overwhelming victory in the contest for the office of Deputy Senate President, he sees his victory as a pendulum moving in the right direction.

In his words, “Senator Omo-Agege’s (Deputy Senate President) is a father to all, a friend to all, a brother to all and a son to all party members, he is a dependable ally’s and a man that will always stand by what is just and right’. Hon Benjamin Sharta went further to elaborate on how the Deputy Senate President stood for all party men during and after the general election.

According to Hon DJ Ben, he sees the supersonic senator as the right man for the job and the senators made no mistake by electing him, he believes that he will make the Urhobos, Delta Central, Delta State and Nigerians in general proud by contributing his quota.

He wished his leader Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege (Deputy Senate President) well and prayed for God to grant him good health, strength and wisdom in his new responsibility.

