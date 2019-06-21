Beneficiaries protest alleged abandonment of Neighbourhood Watch by Rivers govt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Hundreds of beneficiaries of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, RIVNESCA have staged a peace protest over alleged abandonment of the corps by the state government.

The protesters under the aegis of RIVNESCA Successful Short-List Applicants, who defied the heavy down pour yesterday, took the demonstration to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking, Amatari Bipeledei, one of the leaders of the protest, expressed worry that the state government abandoned the agency and the successful applicant after training, saying “We are worried that after our training, we have not heard anything again. We made out time to be part of the good project by the governor of the state.

“It appears we have been abandoned. The governor had promised that after the election, we will start work but nothing up till now.”

However, the Camp Commandant of the Government House, who addressed the protesters, Eric Effe, said security remains top priority of the state government.

Effe said he would relate the complaints of the protester to the governor, adding that appropriate actions would be taken as soon as possible.

Also, Director General of RIVNESCA, Dr. Mike Chukwuma, pleaded the protester to be patients with the governor, adding that efforts are on to get the agency commence fully operations.

He disclosed that at moment the governor was seeking partnership with European Union, EU, in the training and retraining of personnel of the agency, adding that the governor was much interest in creating jobs and ensuring security in the state.