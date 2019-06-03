BEN EZE AMUSHIE: Telling African fables for a living in Italy

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Ben Eze Amushie, author, oral storyteller, and teacher, travelled to Rome in the 1980s and settled down there. He learned the Italian language, wrote poems, published books in Italian language and made a living out of telling African fables to school children. Among the books, he has published are his “Wilderness in the mind” series in three episodes. Now, he lives in the United States. Amushie who visited Nigeria recently spoke with OSA MBONU-AMADI and Arts editors of other major national newspapers last week Monday in Lagos:

When did your literary journey begin?

It is very difficult to say when a journey began. You get to a point and you find out you’ve made a journey. My dad was a teacher, musician, and a trumpeter. When he got married he quit the bandstand, because he said it would take him away from his family. That resulted in 11 children. And now, if you ask me where the journey began, I would say that’s where it began – his love for the arts, for music. And that kind of trickled down to almost everybody in the family. Because he was a teacher – a headmaster – I don’t think there is any of my siblings who had not stood in front of the class to teach.

When and how did you get to Italy?

I left Nigeria when I finished high school around 1981 or 82, and travelled to Rome. Actually, I was supposed to go to the United States, but my brother who lived here in Lagos said ‘come to Rome and get a visa from Rome because here in Nigeria there were a lot of people in the queue, but in Rome, there are no queues.

So I went with him to Rome. On my way to Rome (aboard Italian Airline) I fell in love with the Italian language. I told my brother I was no longer going to U.S. So that stop lasted for 14 years. Later, I left Rome to the U.S. and I’ve been living there ever since.

Did you write your books in Rome or USA?

Rome is where all these books you are looking at kind of started. I wrote stuff but they were just sketches on pieces of paper until one day I went to town and I met a friend, Ines, who introduced me to someone who came to Rome to read poetry in a poetry club, and I said: “Ah, I write poems.” And she said “You do?” and I said, “Yes, I do.”

So she asked me to bring the poems I had written so that we could read it. That was around 1987, 89 or 90. I said “OK” but I never did. Six months later I ran into my friend, Ines, again, somewhere like a marketplace. She almost insulted me, saying I was liar; that I was not a writer. To prove to her that I was not lying, I took a train home and started looking for the pieces of papers where I had written the poems, even though I had lost many of them. I got hold of some pieces of those papers, put them together, and took them to her house.

When I got to her house Ines read the poems I had written and said: “what in the world are doing? These belong in a book!” And so for the first time, it occurred to me that what I had written could be put into a book. I was very excited. I decided to send a copy of those poems to a friend of mine in Rome who used to publish a magazine for foreign students. When he read them he said he was going to put them in the next edition of his journal, and he did. Later he said the feedback was very good. He asked me to put together everything I had written and sent it to him for yet another edition of the journal, and I did that too.

After she read it she called me and said: “I need you to come to Rome.” I asked him why and he said, “I think we have enough materials for a book.” So I went from Bologna to Rome and we talked about it and I told him that I don’t think the heart of the book was yet in what I had given him. That was September 1992 or 3. So I went home.

Did you write what you considered ‘the heart of the book’?

During the June 12 election in Nigeria I made up my mind to go back to Nigeria as soon as civil rule was restored, but unfortunately, it did not happen. At some point, I started wondering what was making me (and other Africans) so uncomfortable in Italy. I discovered it was because the Italians didn’t know who we were and we didn’t have any avenue to tell our story and explain to them who we were. They only see us as people who came to their land to push them around and take what they had. I also realized that the fault was mine because I have never explained to them who I was. It was at that point that my life turned around. I told myself that my mission from that point on would be to explain to the Italians who I was. The only way I could do that was to tell the stories that I know – what Africa is all about.

Did you just walk the streets telling Italians who you were?

No, I started by going to school to tell African stories to school children, folk stories, and moonlight stories. In one school, I told stories to over 200 children at once. In September that year, I wrote the “Songs from the Black Queen” which to me was the heart of that book I was talking about. The book was published in 1994.

From that time, going to schools and telling African stories became my job. At a point, with the superintendent of Bologna schools, we created in Bologna what we called testaperpensare (the thinking head). It was a centre where students were boxed to so that I didn’t have to go to school anymore; rather, schools had to come to the centre. Three teachers joined me and it became an educational program for students. The aim of the program was to make Italians understand who the foreigners were. So that the Italians will understand, for instance, that these foreign black girls sitting beside them has a story and a culture that are fantastic.

So instead of the Italians looking at an African and asking why: “Why did you come to our land?” they ask: “Could you please tell us your story.” So the narrative changed. And that was all I was looking for. In 1995, I published (in Italian language) a collection of those stories put together in a book and titled it “The turtle, king of animals”. Then in 1996, I went to the United States and never went back.

