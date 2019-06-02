Being clothed is sexier than being naked – Nkiru Umeh

Beautiful Nollywood actress and beauty entrepreneur, Nkiru Umeh has slammed women who go baring their body and nudity to show their baby bump after giving birth. According to her, sharing nude pictures in the name of pregnancy photo shoot is becoming more and more annoying by the day.

She said being clothed to display pregnancy is way more appropriate than showing some naked p0arts of the body all in the name of following the trend which has mostly been adopted by many Nollywood actresses.

In a post on her page, she said, “Being clothed is sexier than being naked. Just look at these two pictures (she displayed a picture of a clothed pregnant woman and that of one almost stark naked). Sharing nude pictures in the name of pregnancy photo shoot is becoming more and more annoying by the day. Are you having a swimming day at the pool? or a pool party? Or at the beach? I have no problem with you in a swimsuit/bikini whatever is appropriate. But nude shots in the name of “pregnancy photo shoot is out of place and irresponsible for me.”

She seized the opportunity to beg women to desist from the practice, calling it “Stupid”

“What stupid photo shoot?” she said in disgust

“Women please stop this madness. What da heck is going on? Social media destroying morals? At least have some basic decency, Damn it” she added.

