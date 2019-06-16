Behold our enemies and beware of them (3)

JOHN 8:32 “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Many people can escape eternal damnation if they have knowledge of who or what could pull them into such ruin. If they are aware of who their enemies are, they can avoid their destructive tendencies and live a fulfilled life and make heaven at last. But thank God that through the Scripture we understand that it is sin that stands against us from gaining heaven.

Again, we have come to understand that everything that is known as sin has a spirit responsible for it. And it is this spirit that enters into a man and produces what is known as sin.

In other word, the activity of this spirit in our life is what defines our being and hinders us from making heaven at last. This knowledge is what we ought to know which will make us free.

Whenever the activities of these spirits are noticed in your lives, you must do everything to ensure they are not welcomed. Do not say you can control its influence or overcome its temptation rather flee from all its appearances. Whenever you conceive unclean thought or any sinful acts tell your pastor. Let your pastor be your confidant, don’t ever say if you tell him now, he will know your weakness, and will no longer respect you. I want to let you know the devil loves secret and will be happy when you hide in.

Also read:

Ephesians 4:27 “Neither give place to the devil.”

Beloved, the devil is after your soul, he is after your relationship with God, prosperity, and life. He works to kill, steal, and to destroy, you shouldn’t give him a chance to carry out his evil plan in your life. Do not forget they will surely come, but you should be prepared for them so that when they come it won’t be by accident. After fasting for 40 days and 40 night, these spirits visited Jesus. So who are you that they will not visit? They will surely come but if you resist them, they will flee from you. We give place to the enemy when the first motions of sin are not stopped.

Do not yield to the suggestions and temptations of Satan, who would take every opportunity to persuade you to cherish unkind and angry feelings, and to keep up a spirit of resentment among brethren. Many of our feelings, when we suppose we are merely defending our rights, and securing what is our own, are produced by the temptations of the devil. The heart is deceitful, and seldom more deceitful in any case than when a man is attempting to vindicate himself from injuries done to his person and reputation. The devil is always busy when we are angry, and in some way, if possible, will lead us into sin; and the best way to avoid his wiles is to curb the temper, and restrain even sudden anger. No man sins by restraining his anger.

Matthew 16:20-21 “Then charged he his disciples that they should tell no man that he was Jesus the Christ. From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.”

Jesus rebukes the spirit that wanted to hinder Him from going to the cross and also rejected to accept that it was any other but Satan. At last, He prayed that the will of God should be done. We must be prayerful all the time and always ready to rebuke these foul spirits that contaminate our soul.

I want to believe that through this message you have known who your enemies are and what they are able to do so that when temptation comes don’t say it doesn’t matter, because it matters a lot, he has an aim, he came to kill and destroy.