Be sure of the sexuality of your partner – BB Naija’s Leo Da Silva advises

By Tolulope Abereoje

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Da Silva recently got internet users debating after he took to his Twitter page to tweet that couples should know their partners’ sexuality before they finally decide to start the lifetime journey together.

The reality TV star who seemed quite bothered about the topic stated that he is in no way trying to promote pre-marital sex as there are many ways to get to know someone without sex being involved.

According to him, partners tend to ignore some warning signs and this leads to problems when they finally settle down in marriage. But to ensure that everything is in place, partners need to be on the look out to be sure of the sexuality of who they are planning to live forever with.

“Before you get married, be sure of the sexuality of your partner. I’m not trying to promote sex before marriage or anything like that. If you want to fornicate or not, that’s between you and your God. I’m just advising you all that it is important to know your partner’s sexuality. While getting to know them, do not ignore that aspect. Watch how they respond to things, look at the same sex, and talk about minor things. If possible, try to always look at what catches their gaze. Just pay attention. You don’t need to sleep with someone before you know these things,” he said.