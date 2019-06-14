Bayelsa host communities lauded on peoples-oriented projects

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE leaders of Dodo River Communities Rural Development Association, DRCDA, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have been commended for successfully managing the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, with the execution and commissioning of over 52 projects across five communities of the state.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, DRCDA, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, gave the commendation at the 7th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the association in Yenagoa, yesterday.

According to Brikinn, the AGM represents another milestone in the implementation of the GMoU geared towards bringing more benefits to the people of its host community, as he urged the communities’ leaders and stakeholders to continue to support the implementations of the GMoU to enable the communities reap more benefits from the agreement.

Represented by Mr Anthony Emegere, he said: “It is gratifying that the leadership of DRCDA has successfully managed the process to achieve most of its cardinal objectives, including community empowerment and sustainable development. With the funds available to it, we are glad to note that the DRCDA had executed and commissioned about 52 projects, including the Dodo River Cottage Hospital, trained hundreds of persons in diverse vocational skills in addition to special economic empowerment, adult education for women and scholarship for students from the communities.

“It is pertinent to note that the benefits of the GMoU can only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace which is conducive for business activities. A key element of the GMoU is the peace bonus which has tied financial rewards to lack of operational disruptions thus ensuring a win-win situation to all stakeholders.”