Bayelsa guber poll: I’ll hand over to another PDP gov — Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday, said he will lead Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with the support of leaders of the state to ensure that the baton of leadership is handed over to another PDP governor.

Dickson stated this at a PDP stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, advised the PDP governorship aspirants to play opposition politics rather than scheming and causing divisions in the PDP.

Dickson reminded the people that, the last election showed how the Federal Government deployed its might to undermine the security of the state in favour of their party members.

He, therefore, urged the PDP aspirants seeking elective positions in the forthcoming local government council and governorship polls to embark on massive mobilisation of people across the communities to achieve victory for the party.

He said: “Another PDP governor will be elected in the next election. I urge all the people to step into the communities and mobilise the people. It will be my pleasure to lead PDP with your support so that another PDP governor will be elected.

“How we survived during the 2015 governorship election is by the grace of God and our mobilisation skills. You now have people who know how to play opposition politics. As we begin the transition programme, we expect you to put on the toga of an opposition person.”

Dickson, who also raised the alarm over the gradual decline of revenues from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, said the state’s earnings for March alone was more than N3 billion less, despite the increase in crude oil price.

“The economy is so terrible. We are praying that the country doesn’t go into another recession with the way they are going. Crude oil is being produced, the quantity is high and the price is even better.

“Since January, our allocation has been going down. In January, we had a shortfall of over N1bn, in February it was N2bn and we recorded a shortfall of N3bn in March. That is what we are going through. Throughout this year, your government has actually been in the red.”

On the forthcoming local government council election, the governor said that extensive consultations were ongoing.