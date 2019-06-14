Battle for Best Dressed, as “The Bling Lagosians” premieres

by Juliet Ebirim

A few days to go and $1 million parties to be thrown for the directorial debut of Bolanle Austen-Peters movie – ‘The Bling Lagosians’, which will be out in cinemas 28th of June. The grand premiere holds this Sunday, 16th of June, 2019 at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki.

With the dress-code tagged “Eko For Show”, the premiere will definitely be a show-stopper with stars glammed up ready to strut the red carpet, with all eyes on them at the exclusive invitation-only event.

A major highlight is the sum of N1 million, which is up for grabs for the best dressed for the night, in the most quintessential red carpet look. The winner goes home with 500,000, while the first and second runners-up will go home with 350,000 and 150,000 respectively.

“The Bling Lagosians,” tells the story of the affluent, brash, flamboyant, audacious and over the top lifestyle of Lagosians. The movie shows the lifestyle of a Lagos family that is presently living in their past glory. Although they are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to maintain the lifestyle they used to live. They want to host the talk of town parties, wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars, even if it means wallowing in debt. This movie is intended to show how people go the extreme to keep up appearances in society.