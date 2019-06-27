Banning sniper not an option to curb increasing suicide rate — Actor, Williams Uchemba

By Rotimi Agbana

Following the ban of popular deadly pesticide, Sniper, over its incessant ingestion by depressed people to commit suicide, humorous actor and Instagram sensation, Williams Uchemba, has shared his thoughts on the federal government’s decision to ban its sales.

According to the actor, though the fast rising rate at which Nigerians commit suicide in recent times is alarming, in his opinion, banning the sale of sniper is not the best option to curb suicide. For him, suicide is not an option because no matter how humans strive to succeed in life, only God can make all efforts come to fruition in the long run.

“The suicide rate recently is heartbreaking. Suicide is not an option. There is a great depression amongst our youth and banning sniper insecticide won’t solve the problem, depression and hopelessness is more spiritual than physical, so what happens is when a kid can’t see any further than where he currently is he starts thinking suicide, but that is a lie from hell.

We’ve all been there and the only person that can get you out is the one that wrote your story and promised to make it beautiful. Quit listening to that voice in your head and believe what the word of God has said concerning you. It’s fine if you can’t see anything good today but tomorrow will be clearer trust me. Suicide is not and will never be an option”, he said.