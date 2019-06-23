Banditry, violent attacks’ll soon come to an end – Buhari

—-Commiserates with Zamfara govt, people on Tsafe killings

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari for the umpteenth time has assured that cases of banditry and violent attacks on innocent citizens in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

President Buhari has also commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

Condemning the incident, President Buhari in a statement his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable, assuring the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

Commending the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, the President urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

He urged law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, and also appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.

The district head of Yankaba Village in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara state, Alhaji Buhari Ammani and his three wives and son were abducted by kidnappers. Saturday Vanguard Newspaper gathered that, the district head was abducted by the suspected kidnappers at his palace along side his 13-years-old son, Kabiru Buhari his 3 wives Jimmai, Asma’u and Lami.

The hoodlums also kidnapped five other villagers including a boy and reportedly killed one Siddi Abubakar.

Malan Aminu Nakano and a boy Sama’ila Isah while one Siddi Abubakar was reportedly killed by the bandits.

The chairman of Kauran Namoda local government, Lawal Isah regretted the abduction and said, the kidnappers invaded the village at about 1:30am carrying dangerous fire arms.

He therefore appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more special troops to occupy all the flashpoints and hideouts of the criminals.

Yankaba village is situated north-west of Kaura Namoda local government headquarters.

Residents in the area who spoke to our reporter, expressed shock saying the area has been facing security challenges for years and need government support to end the menace.

As at the time of filing this report, the police public relations officer SP Shehu Muhammad didn’t respond to multiple phone calls to confirm the abduction.

Also suspeced gunmen killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa has disclosed.

The Emir made the disclosure on Friday while receiving a House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Alhaji Kabir Mai-Palace in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mai-Palace was at the Emir’s palace to condole with him and entire people of the area over the attacks.

The emir said that the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles shot sporadically on the air.

The emir thanked the lawmaker for the visit and his concern for his people.

Earlier, Mai-Palace had described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said: “I had earlier visited General Hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment.”

“Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities.

“If I go back to Abuja, I am going raise these issues in the House with the aim of finding solutions to the problems.

“As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people.

“l am also going to present this incident to the Governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”