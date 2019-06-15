Banditry: Police kill one, arrest 70 yr-old man, others in fierce gun duel

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Police Command has said it has succeeded in killing one armed bandit and arrested three others including a 70-year-old man.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah in a statement issued to newsmen in the state, said the bandit was killed and others arrested after a fierce gun duel between the police and the hoodlums.

SP Isah said, “On 13/06/2019 at about 11:55hrs, distress call was received that, about 100 armed bandits were seen around Pauwa village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state with about 50 stolen cows. “A joint patrol teams comprising Operations Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were mobilized to the scene. “On arrival, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which made them to retreat and escape into rough and hilly mountainous area of Rugu forest. One Bawa Naganda ‘m’ aged 70years, was arrested at the scene.

“The team extended patrol to other villages and on reaching Danbirgima forest, the team sighted three persons on a motorcycle. The men on motorcycle opened fire at the teams, abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape. The team returned fire, as a result one Kurma ‘m’ was shot dead while one Isah Babai ‘m’ aged 25years and one Ali Beti ‘m’ were arrested by the security forces. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however stated.