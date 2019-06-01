Baby, you are my last bus stop, Omawumi promises hubby

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Since her debut on the Nigerian music scene after emerging first runner up at the 2007 edition of Nigerian Idols, soul music songstress, Omawumi Megbele has never touted herself a woman with a sensual disposition.

But on Friday, May 31, 2019, with the most sensual photos ever seen in the course of her music career and exceptionally emotional words, the ‘Bottom Belle’ singer announced the release of her latest music project titled, ‘In her feelings’, a song dedicated to Tosin Yusuff, her long-term boyfriend turned husband.

“My BK of life, we first laid eyes on each other 9-years ago yesterday. Who knew God’s plan for us? It started like a whirlwind; we were just lost in each other without definition until eye clear. 2-months later pregnancy came. As confused as we were, with tension and rumours flying about, you stood strong and solid with me. All these years have passed and we have morphed from hidden lovers, to friends, to parents, to life partners. I know you’re God sent. The unflinching love and kindness I see in your eyes always, the patience hidden in your frowns; or God that I see in you, because clearly, you so understand me”, she said.

In continuation, Omawumi added that the song is an expression of how she feels about the love they have shared for almost a decade now.

“They say luck is predictable, but I never predicted you. You showed up and changed this thing called life into paradise. And I have been lucky so many times with you. Thank you for making it a duty to make me happy. Many things that I have done wrong, but I know I’m right on this one. Baby, you are my last bus stop. Yes, I wrote you a song, and I hope it says everything about the way I feel. And I snapped this photo for you because you, my darling. You have given me the best moments of my life. If I were to go on this journey again, I’ll choose you every single time. Because what would life be worth, without you?

