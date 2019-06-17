Ayokunle, Ahima battle for CAN president seat

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—A MINIMUM of 150 notable Nigerians, representing over 80 million Christian churhes across the country, will go all out today to vote for the next President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The contest is, however, between the incumbent CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and Caleb Ahima.

One of them will head the Christian body in Nigeria for the next three years.

While Ayokunle is of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, Ahima is President of TEKAN/ECWA, Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria.

Ayokunle was elected three years ago to succeed Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, after polling 54 votes to defeat Prof. Joseph Otubu of the Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Movement who represented the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, OAIC, with 28 votes.