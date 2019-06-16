AY, I Go Dye, Gandoki others for Pencil Unbroken ‘The Movie’ edition

Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril better known as Pencil has hinted that all is now set towards the fourth edition of his yearly comedy show tagged ‘ Pencil Unbroken’ which is billed to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace hotel, Victoria Island come Sunday June 23rd, 2019.

Tagged ‘The Movie Edition’, Pencil revealed that unlike the other editions, there is something remarkable for the guests attending the show as there are lots of side attractions, such as the comic discussion of industry issues, rib cracking jokes from the finest of comedians that include AY, Gordon, Seyi Law, Lasisi Elenu, Kennyblaq, I Go Die, Bash, Forever, Eboh Bomb amongst others while there is going to be electrifying performances from surprise musical act.

It is pertinent to note that Pencil has graced many concerts with his witty quips both in Nigeria and abroad. His style, which is simplistic and original, has earned him an enviable spot among the elite class of comics. He started his career 13 years ago and got his breakthrough on the platform of Ay’s Open Mic night organized by famous comedian Ay, with lots of outstanding performances both in and out of the country and several awards to his credit like Tush awards, Naija FM awards to mention but a few.

However, the Abuja edition of the show is slated for September 1, 2019, while the UK tour starts from October 5, 2019.