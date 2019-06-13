Axxela Officially Commissions School Project; Donates Books and Supplies

In celebration of Children’s Day and in demonstration of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), sub-Saharan Africa’s preferred fast-growing gas & power portfolio company officially commissioned the newly refurbished Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, donated books for the school library, and provided school supplies to the students.

The school is located within the Right-of-Way of the Greater Lagos IV (GLIV) gas pipeline, which was developed by Axxela’s subsidiary, Gaslink Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC). It spans from Ijora through Lagos Island’s Marina axis, supplying gas to commercial and industrial off-takers along its route.

The refurbishment project included general repairs of sixteen classrooms, replacement of all damaged windows, installation of new library bookshelves, restoration of the playground, provision of a fully-equipped sick bay, and replacement of all toilets and sewage system.

Speaking on the initiative, Axxela’s Community Relations Manager, AloiyeAigbonoga said: “In line with our CSR efforts to give back to communities where we operate, we adopted and refurbished the school, upgraded the library, and furthered our commitment to improve the learning habits and reading culture among our youth. We are also proud to empower staff of the school by providing an improved workplace environment, as this initiative gets us closer to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 of Quality Education.”

Commenting on the project, the Lagos Island Government Education Authority Secretary, Hon. MoshoodMayegun, commended Axxela saying, “We are indeed grateful to Axxela for its intervention that will go a long way in boosting the morale of the students, while giving them access to quality education with the much needed resources and facilities. The children of Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School can now learn in a more conducive environment, and we promise to make judicious use of the facilities Axxela has provided.”

As part of the company’s unwavering commitment to improve the standard of living of its host communities, Axxela also recently commissioned the newly re-constructed Elegbata Sports complex, also located in Lagos Island.