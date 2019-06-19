AXA Mansard supports children’s financial literacy

In commemoration of 2019 Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has collaborated with Best Man Games Limited for the 3rd Children’s Finance Fair.

The event which took place in Ikoyi, Lagos State aimed at providing an avenue for parents to access financial information as it relates to investments for their children’s education, welfare and related products.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Head, Brand and Communications, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mrs. Nkiru Umeh noted that, the brand is delighted to associate with children and their parents to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day.

She said, “As a socially responsible brand, we celebrate the Nigerian child and we see the collaboration as an opportunity to educate parents on the importance of making wise financial investment decisions to secure the future of their children. The important legacy a parent can bequeath their children is to be intentional with setting their children up on the right path of financial freedom, stability, and the most rewarding financial opportunities. The peace of mind and tranquility that comes with this cannot be overemphasized.”

According to her, it is in line with establishing and making available such opportunities that AXA Mansard launched a financial investment initiative package that simplifies and seamlessly starts off the process of parents prudently providing their children with investment options that ensure long term financial security and empowerment.