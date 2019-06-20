AXA Group CEO canvasses empowering women entrepreneurs

The Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group, Thomas Buberl has met some Nigerian women entrepreneurs with the aim of fostering female entrepreneurship, while engendering capacity building in Nigeria.

The event which took place in Lagos, recently, highlighted the theme “Role of Women in Deepening Financial and Insurance Inclusion”.

Speaking at the event, Buberl emphasized the need for empowering women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

He said “In insurance, if we look at how products are designed, it’s very male-oriented, but we’ve been working a lot to see how we can launch products that are more women-focused addressing the distinct needs of women which men do not have”.

A key point covered at the session was how to create more opportunities for female entrepreneurs to access insurance products in Nigeria. Women entrepreneurs play a vital role in unlocking economic growth as they provide majority of the labour with little resources.

“What we see clearly is that there is an immense power that women bring to the society, be it as entrepreneurs, or leaders in the society. Yes, we can say we have made a few advancement but it is never enough, we need to get even further in empowering women in the society. At AXA we are looking at ways to reduce stumbling blocks for female entrepreneurs in business.”