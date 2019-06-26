Avoid daytime sleepiness

By Sola Ogundipe

The problem of daytime sleepiness usually starts at night. Even missing just a few nights’ sleep, or not getting enough uninterrupted sleep, can slow you down and sour your mood.

Poor sleep habits are often the cause of daytime sleepiness. Avoid shaving an hour or two off our sleep time in the morning or at night to do other things. Most adults need seven to nine hours a night, and teenagers need a full nine hours.

Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including on weekends.

Getting enough sleep at night will help you function better during your remaining activities.

Don’t go to bed until you’re sleepy. If you go to bed when you’re just tired, you probably won’t be able to fall asleep. Distinguish between the feeling of sleepiness and being tired.

Late afternoon napping can make daytime sleepiness worse because it can interfere with nighttime sleep.

A relaxation routine before bedtime can help you separate from the day — especially from activities that are over-stimulating or stressful, making it difficult to sleep. Try meditation, soaking in a hot bath, listening to soothing music or reading a book.

Avoid alcohol because it actually robs you of deep sleep, which is essential for feeling well rested.

Problem of sleepiness can actually be caused by certain illnesses and medications. Also, mental conditions, such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety are commonly linked to sleep problems.